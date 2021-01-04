Two New Free Pop-Up COVID-19 Test Sites Will Open in El Monte on Monday

COVID-19 cases are expected to surge following Christmas and New Year's holiday get-togethers and two pop-up test sites opening Monday could increase residents' access to free testing in El Monte.

The site at Jeff Seymour Family Center, at 10900 Mulhall St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and Jan. 11 and 12, and the same hours on Jan. 7 and 14 at Potrero School, at 2611 Potrero Ave., said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis.

“The COVID-19 crisis is the worst it has been,” said Solis. “This past week, Los Angeles County surpassed the tragic milestone of 10,000 confirmed deaths from this virus. So long as COVID-19 continues to spread among communities in the First District, I will continue to prioritize expanded access to testing.”

The San Gabriel Valley has been hard hit by the pandemic, she said.

The pop-up testing sites are designed to slow the spread by identifying people who need to isolate and may need medical care.

The tests are free and do not require proof of insurance. To schedule an appointment, go to covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or dial 211.

The pop-up sites are in partnership with the El Monte City School District, the County Department of Health Services and OptumServe.