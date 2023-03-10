Two of Three LAPD Officers Shot in Lincoln Heights Standoff Released from Hospital

Two of three Los Angeles Police Department Officers shot in Wednesday's standoff in Lincoln Heights with an armed parolee have been released from the hospital.

A third officer is still receiving treatment at the hospital, the department said Thursday. The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"We thank the L.A. City Fire Department and hospital staff who have provided the best possible treatment to the injured officers," police said in a statement.

The officers were shot in a gun battle Wednesday night with a parolee who police said fled from a traffic stop in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. One officer was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the upper body.

The violent series of events unfolded at about 4 p.m. when officers arrived in the 3800 block of North Broadway, between Lincoln Park Avenue and Mission Road, regarding a parolee at large.

"During the subsequent investigation, officers came across the individual who refused to comply to the commands, and a request for canine officers was requested from Metropolitan Division," LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada said at a news conference Wednesday night outside LAC+USC Medical Center, where the officers were hospitalized.

During the standoff, a gas agent was deployed. The suspect stepped into an alley and opened fire on police, Labrada said.

Officers returned fire.

The suspect, barricaded inside a shed off the alley, was later found dead. It was not immediately clear whether he was struck by the officers' gunfire.

The man was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Jonathan Magana, 32, of Los Angeles. Law enforcement officers staked out the neighborhood in search of Magana, wanted on a parole violation.

Multiple law enforcement sources told the NBC4 I-Team that Magana was named in an extortion investigation. Court and jail records show he was last sent to state prison in early 2020 after a conviction on two counts of robbery.

He was previously in and out of jail and prison on gun and drug aallegations, cycing through prison, probation and jail several times in recent years. In Ocrober, deputies arrested him on suspicion of battery and illegally carrying a load gun.

Criminal charges in that case were filed in January, but he never showed up in court and an arrest warrant was issued.

Yesterday evening, three LAPD Metropolitan Division K-9 Officers were struck by gunfire while conducting a search in Hollenbeck Division. The officers were transported to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition. https://t.co/0ZpVpMTFNY — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 9, 2023

City News Service contributed to this report.