Two Officers Hospitalized in Shooting in El Monte

Two El Monte Police Department officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 5:10 p.m. in the area of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting El Monte police with the investigation.

The officers were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, while the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LASD and reports from the scene. A body could be seen covered by a sheet at the shooting scene.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation. Police and sheriff's deputies swarmed the area of the shooting and appeared to be searching a nearby building, possibly a motel.

Another suspect also appeared to be in custody in a patrol vehicle on the scene. The shooting comes one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Studio City.