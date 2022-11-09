Two Pedestrians Struck, Killed in Mid City

Two men were struck and killed in Mid City on Wednesday morning, after a driver slammed into them while they crossed at a crosswalk.

It's not yet known what caused the accident -- whether the driver missed a light, was speeding or was under the influence -- but the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.

Newschopper4 was over the accident in the Raynier Village, and spotted the infamous white tents that mean fatalities took place.

LAPD traffic officers said the car ran into two men, believed to be in their 60s. Relatives on the scene said there were three men present, all brothers, and the car narrowly missed the third man.

That third person survived the crash.

The three men had just left a donut shop on the corner of Robertson and Beverlywood, according to someone who works nearby. The men were in the crosswalk when two of them were struck.

Residents nearby say speed has always been an issue in the area. One neighbor, Rabin Omrani, said he's worried about who the victims might be.

"This neighborhood is a beautiful neighborhood, I know all my neighbors, which is very rare in LA these days," Omrani said. "No matter who it is it’s heart breaking but I’m hoping it’s not one of my neighbors that I know."

The LAPD has not yet said whether the driver could face charges. The condition of the driver, or the presence of passengers, is also not yet known.