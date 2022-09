Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a quinceañera early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight police responded to a call on Avenue K in Lancaster.

The incident began with an argument between two people at the party. One person then left and came back with a handgun and began shooting.

The individual was able to get away.

Both individuals who were shot were transported to a local hospital where they are in stable condition.

This incident is still being investigated.