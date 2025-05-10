LASD

Two people arrested in connection with missing teen in Montrose

The teenager was missing for nearly 72 hours.

By Helen Jeong

A man and woman from Ventura County were arrested in connection with a teenager who went missing for a couple of days from Montrose, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

The minor was reported missing in the unincorporated area of Montrose Friday, prompting his family, community members and law enforcement officials to try to locate him.

"The efforts undertaken to find the minor included canvassing the community, investigative interviews, wireless emergency alerts, and the utilization of technology," the sheriff's department said. "Additionally, the use of scent dogs and the cooperation of business entities were helpful in the investigative efforts."

Once the teen was safely located and reunited with his family 72 hours later, Brandon Holguin, 25, and Kayleigh Kaplan, 23, from Thousand Oaks were arrested by investigators. They face several charges including human trafficking, child abduction and child endangerment.

They were schedule to appear at Pasadena court on Tuesday, May 13.

"I ask each parent or guardian tonight to check in with their child or children and discuss the dangers associated with human trafficking," said Crescenta Valley Acting Captain Ryan A. Vienna. "I find relief knowing this minor is safely reunited with his family."

Human trafficking is defined as any person who deprives or violates the personal liberty of another with the intent to obtain forced labor or services, according to the sheriff's department.

