Two people were killed early Wednesday morning after a fiery hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that police are investigating as a possible street race.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near 11th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard. One of the vehicles involved burst into flames which spread to nearby brush.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger rear-ended a Toyota Corolla at high speed, police said. The Toyota flipped, slammed into a police and burst into flames.

The Corolla driver and passenger were killed.

Video of the scene shows at least one car fully engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly doused the flames to get to the victims, but authorities confirmed that two people were killed.

Neither the gender or age of the victims were immediately known.

The driver of the Challenger with a crumpled front end left the scene, possibly in another car.

The intersection will be shut down for several hours, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.