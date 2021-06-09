Two People Killed in Fiery Crash in Palmdale

Two people were killed early Wednesday morning after a fiery crash in Palmdale.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near 11th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard. One of the vehicles involved burst into flames which spread to nearby brush.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Video of the scene shows at least one car fully engulfed.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames to get to the victims, but authorities confirmed that two people lost their lives.

The victims' gender or age were not immediately known.

The intersection will be shut down for several hours, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.