Pomona

Two People Killed on 10 Freeway in Pomona

A motorist involved in the crash pulled over to the right shoulder and remained on the scene.

By City News Service

Ahmed Zaggoudi/ iStock / Getty Images Plus

A man and a woman were struck by at least two vehicles and killed along the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway at Towne Avenue in Pomona Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 3:40 a.m., and both victims were believed to have been standing on the roadway when they were struck, according to Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

Armenia 6 hours ago

Estimated 100,000 March in Support of Armenia in Conflict With Azerbaijan and Turkey

LA County 7 hours ago

LA County Snaps 4-Day Streak of 1,200-Plus New COVID-19 Cases

A motorist involved in the crash pulled over to the right shoulder and remained on the scene. He was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries. Another motorist fled the location prior to the officers' arrival, according to a CHP statement.

The CHP's Baldwin Park office urges anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 626-338-1164.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pomonahit and runCHP10 Freeway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us