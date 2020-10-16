shooting

Two Men in Car Found Shot to Death in Willowbrook

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 150 block of E. 124th Street.

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of two people found dead in a car late Thursday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

They are believed to be 18-20 years old, according to Detective Lt. Brandon Dean with LA Sheriff's Homicide.

Deputies at the Century Station responded to the 12200 block of Maple Avenue in the community of Willowbrook at about 11:03 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash but quickly determined the two occupants of the car were also gunshot victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Bear 17 mins ago

Watch: Large Bear Hits the Jackpot in California Campsite Raid

hawaiian gardens 7 hours ago

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Body Found Inside Storage Container in Hawaiian Gardens

Both were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body and died at the scene.

A suspect description was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LA Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

shootingcrimeSouth Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us