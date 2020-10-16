Two Men in Car Found Shot to Death in Willowbrook

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of two people found dead in a car late Thursday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

They are believed to be 18-20 years old, according to Detective Lt. Brandon Dean with LA Sheriff's Homicide.

Deputies at the Century Station responded to the 12200 block of Maple Avenue in the community of Willowbrook at about 11:03 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash but quickly determined the two occupants of the car were also gunshot victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Both were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body and died at the scene.

A suspect description was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LA Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.