Two Dead, Two Wounded After Shooting at Ontario Apartment Complex

Two men were found dead at the scene of a shooting in Ontario Monday night and two more were wounded, according to the City of Ontario Fire Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Vistara Apartments, located in the 3400 block of East 4th Street, at about 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials discovered the two victims. The shooter or shooters had already fled the scene, and no arrests had been made.

The two men who survived drove themselves to a hospital, where they remained in stable condition.

At least one of the four victims lived at the apartment complex.

Residents said the new apartments are usually quiet.

“This apartment complex is a really good complex. There’s usually never any problems here,” resident Alondra Avila said.

Detectives were focusing their investigation on a building that had been roped off for several hours, and could be seen gathering evidence into early Tuesday morning.

The apartment complex is just a few blocks away from Ontario Mills mall and no more than a mile or two away from Ontario International Airport.