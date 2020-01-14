Two Dead, Two Wounded After Shooting at Ontario Apartment Complex

Two men were found dead at the scene of a shooting in Ontario Monday night and two more were wounded, according to the City of Ontario Fire Department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Vistara Apartments, located in the 3400 block of East 4th Street, at about 11:30 p.m.
Fire officials discovered the two victims. The shooter or shooters had already fled the scene, and no arrests had been made.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The two men who survived drove themselves to a hospital, where they remained in stable condition.
At least one of the four victims lived at the apartment complex.
Residents said the new apartments are usually quiet.
“This apartment complex is a really good complex. There’s usually never any problems here,” resident Alondra Avila said.
Detectives were focusing their investigation on a building that had been roped off for several hours, and could be seen gathering evidence into early Tuesday morning.
The apartment complex is just a few blocks away from Ontario Mills mall and no more than a mile or two away from Ontario International Airport.