Beverly Crest

Two Shot, One Killed, in Shooting at Beverly Crest Home

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and another wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at a home in Beverly Crest.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive about 2:30 a.m. and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One victim died at the scene and a second victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The shooting may have occurred at a house party, according to broadcast reports, but police could not immediately confirm those reports.

The name of the victim, a motive for the shooting and a description of the shooter were not disclosed.

