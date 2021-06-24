Two SoCal Residents Arrested in Large Drug Trafficking Investigation

Two people have been arrested and authorities seized about $3.5 million worth of drugs during an investigation involving a large drug trafficking organization based out of Mexico, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported Thursday.

"This complex and fluid investigation has been taking place over the last 30 days," Jennifer Carey of the HBPD said in a statement.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

According to Carey, detectives learned that "drug pick-ups" were happening throughout Southern California, including Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

"It was also determined that the (trafficking organization) was shipping large amounts of drugs across state lines and into the state of New York," Carey said. "HBPD detectives worked tirelessly, surveilling multiple identified locations and adapting to rapidly evolving situations, culminating in the arrest of two suspects."

One suspect was arrested in Compton, allegedly in possession of two kilograms of cocaine, and a charge is being sought alleging "possession with intent to sell," Carey said.

The other suspect was arrested in San Bernardino County with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, and was allegedly in possession of 138 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, 12 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, Carey said. A charge of "transportation and possession with intent to sell" was being sought against that suspect.

Other details of the ongoing investigation were not being released by authorities at this time, Carey said.