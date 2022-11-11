Two Social Media Influencers Say They Were Denied Entry to Hollywood Club Over Their Size

Two social media influencers say they were denied entry to a club in Hollywood because of their size.

The TikTok video posted last week has been circulating all over social media, viewed over 1.3 million times.

The story is resonating with tens of thousands.

Ella Halikas, an influencer and sports illustarted curve model says what was supposed to be a fun night celebrating a friend’s birthday at The Highlight Room in Hollywood with friend and fellow model, Alexa Jay turned into a night of discrimination against their sizes.

“So the promoter starts letting in the whole group of girls, and right when it gets to me at the front, the bouncer puts the rope in front, looks me up and down and says ‘yeah, not tonight,’”” Jay said.

Halikas says she asked the doorman, at the bar, for an explanation but instead was also denied entrance.

“He looked at me as well and was just like ‘not tonight, next,’” Halikas said.

A response Halikas says is now sparking a movement.

“How powerful would it be if we flipped what they used against us and put it on to them and now it’s a movement and people are coming forward from all walks of life, who’ve been through this.”

Thousands of others commented on Halikas and Jay’s video sharing their stories.

A representative for Tao group hospitality which operates The Highlight Room shared this statement, reading in part:

“The doorman on this particular evening worked for a third-party promotion company and we’ve removed this individual from the door effective immediately. We have made several attempts to resolve the issue directly with Ella and Alexa and even scheduled a meeting within days to address their experience which they unfortunately canceled.”

Halikas says she was never contacted by the group but hopes her negative experience is the last there.

“I really hope they make some serious changes here and not just in that club, but clubs all across the nation,” Halikas said.