Two Sought After Chase Driver Crashes Into Ford Bronco in Wilmington

Two men are sought after running from a car that crashed into a SUV Tuesday morning at the end of a chase in Wilmington.

Authorities were chasing a reckless driver just before 9:30 a.m., but called off the pursuit before the sedan crashed into a newer model Ford Bronco at Figueroa Place and I Street in the community west of Long Beach. Two men ran from the damaged Mazda sedan, which appeared to be missing a passenger side front wheel, and into a neighborhood.

No arrests were reported early Tuesday afternoon.

A woman in the Bronco was not seriously injured.