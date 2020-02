An apartment fire in Tustin ravaged a two-story building Wednesday morning.

The fire, located on the 15000 block of Williams Street, was reported around 3 a.m. Firefighters were battling the blaze on both floors, Tony Bommarito, of the Orange County Fire Authority, said.

Tustin Structure Fire: 3:01 am. 3 alarm fire at 15751 Williams. Two story apartment building. Heavy fire with roof collapse at 3:25. All firefighters accounted for. Defensive fire attack. 80 firefighters onscene. pic.twitter.com/N48sywgMya — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 12, 2020

A hundred firefighters were on scene and no injuries had been reported, the Orange County Fire Authority said in another tweet.

