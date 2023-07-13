Two-story Hollywood apartment fire under investigation

Investigators continue to look for the cause of a fire that ravaged a two-story garden-style apartment building in Hollywood on Wednesday, injuring one firefighter battling flames and sending a woman to a hospital.

The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the fire in a 32-unit,18,900-square-foot building in the 7700 block of Hollywood Boulevard near Ogden Drive at around 5:20 p.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD,

The blaze was initially reported as two vehicles burning in a carport, but the flames made their way into the attic of the structure, Humphrey said.

Firefighters pulled a woman from the second floor of the burning structure, where 16 apartments were severely damaged, Humphrey said. According to firefighters at the scene, the woman was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical

Center with minor burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

An LAFD firefighter sustained a hand laceration while battling the flames but returned to the scene after being treated.

The fire quickly burned through the roof of the structure, with a portion of the roof collapsing.



At least 126 LAFD firefighters, with the assistance of Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters, were battling flames for over 90 minutes that extended to two of three identical side-by-side apartment buildings.

An apartment building to the further east of the fire, at the southwest corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Genesee Avenue, sustained only smoke damage, Humphrey said.