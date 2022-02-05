Del Amo Fashion Center

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Dec. 14 Shooting At Torrance Mall

The first suspect was arrested by the LAPD on Jan. 4 with two additional firearms, and the second was arrested shortly after by another police agency.

By City News Service

LLN

Torrance police on Saturday announced that they have taken into custody, from the Los Angeles Police Department, two teenagers they believe are connected to a Dec. 14 shooting near the Del Amo Fashion Center and a carjacking immediately after the shooting, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one suspect on Jan. 4 with two additional firearms. The second suspect was arrested shortly after that by another police agency, Torrance police Sgt. Mark Ponegalek said.

Torrance police detectives took the two suspects into custody on Thursday and they were arrested on suspicion of murder and armed robbery.

At about 6:30 p.m., on Dec.14, officers responded to a shooting near the center, in the south parking lot of BJ's Restaurant, 3525 W. Carson St. and located evidence of a shooting in the parking lot, Ponegalek said.

The three victims of the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrick Healy reports at Citadel Outlets says they've beefed up security Dec. 15, 2021.

While at the shooting scene, a report came in of a carjacking/robbery near Dave & Buster's, which is at the south end of the mall, Ponegalek said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Officers discovered the suspects from the shooting near BJ's Restaurant had fled south from the shooting area and committed a carjacking/robbery of an unrelated victim to the shooting," he said. "The victim of the carjacking /robbery was not injured."

The three victims from the initial shooting had been brought into a local hospital by unknown means, police said, and were being treated.

Torrance Dec 16, 2021

After Shooting Outside Del Amo Mall, Shoppers May Worry About Security

Torrance Dec 15, 2021

Attackers Sought in Shooting and Carjacking Near Del Amo Fashion Center

Pursuit Nov 20, 2021

Driver Named in Friday's Two-Hour, Wrong-Way Pursuit Through LA, Orange Counties

"It should be noted the victim's vehicle from the carjacking was recovered early on in the investigation, in the city of Long Beach," he said.

Torrance police detectives were able to identify the suspects through their investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Del Amo Fashion CenterLAPDshootingTorranceTorrance police
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us