Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.

The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee's city of residence.

The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the LAPD.

Lee was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Cruz said.

An investigation at the scene revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with suspects described as a male and a female, the officer said.

"The male suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times," Cruz said.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot but were eventually taken into custody, he said.

