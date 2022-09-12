Two Teenagers Killed in Frightening Shooting at Lincoln Heights Street Carnival

An evening of fun and games took a terrifying turn for hundreds of people when someone opened fire at a crowded street carnival on Sunday night, killing two teenage boys.

The shooter is still on the run Monday morning, and authorities are looking for the person responsible for the tragic event in Lincoln Heights.

Friends and loved ones of the two teenage boys were also seen Monday morning, leaving candles at the corner of Broadway and Workman Street where the shooting took place at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.

Residents of the nearby Lincoln Heights community were at a local fair with carnival rides and food stands when they heard gunfire.

According to investigators, the gunman walked up to the victims -- a 15-year-old and 17-year-old -- and shot them. The two boys died at the scene.

The shooter then took off, getting lost in the crowd as people were looking for cover.

"They were basically just like, walking around, and everybody just started coming and running," said Marilyn Itzep, a witness to the shooting. "We heard a few gunshots, and I mean, it first started off like they were over there fighting by the gas station."

According to police, the shooting may have been the result of an argument between the shooter and the victims.

"There is information that there was some type of dispute or argument, we still haven't fully confirmed that," said LAPD Lieutenant Ryan Rabbett. "At this point, we're really trying to determine the motive to see what led up to this."

Police say they have spoken with witnesses, but so far they do not have a suspect in custody.

They're hopeful that surveillance footage and tips from the publish will help them find the person responsible.