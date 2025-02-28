Two teenagers suspected in involvement in Carthay assault arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in broad daylight in the Carthay area of Los Angeles, Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky announced Thursday.

The juveniles have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, Yaroslavsky said.

Because they are juveniles, the names of the teenagers arrested have not been released.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the attack, which was caught on cellphone video, occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive.

Police said an argument had erupted between the victim and a group of as many as 20 to 30 bicyclists between 16 and 18 years old.

Police in Los Angeles are searching for a group of teenagers who brutally beat a man in broad daylight. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

"After a couple of suspects struck and kicked the victim's vehicle, the victim exited his vehicle to confront them," police said. "A physical altercation ensued, which resulted in additional suspects joining the altercation."

The victim was surrounded by the suspects and "immediately overwhelmed" as they punched and kicked him on the ground. After the attack, which ended when several witnesses intervened, the suspects left the area on bicycles, heading southbound on Carillo Drive, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and treated the victim for minor injuries sustained from the assault, but the man declined further treatment at a hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are seeking additional suspects. Anyone with additional information regarding the assault or the location of the suspects was urged to call Wilshire Area Detective Carlos at 213-922-8229.