San Jacinto

Two Tons of Marijuana Seized in San Jacinto Raid

About 1,920 plants and two tons of pot were seized from the two homes.

By City News Service

1133605339
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two tons of marijuana were seized and two people were arrested Saturday when search warrants were served at a pair of San Jacinto homes.

The searches started about 9:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of Capet Street, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Julio Olguin.

About 1,920 plants and two tons of pot were seized from the two homes, Olguin said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Azerbaijan 34 mins ago

Armenian-Azerbaijan Protests Halt Traffic on the 101 Freeway

Arizona 2 hours ago

Former Dodger Sought in Ex-Girlfriend's Killing Found Dead

Deputies arrested Wei Li, 55, and Jung Chen, 55, both residents of Washington state, he said.

They were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug house, theft of utilities, marijuana cultivation and marijuana sales.

They allegedly used an illegal electrical bypass under electrical meters at both homes to avoid paying about $140,000 in utilities, he said.

Sheriff's inmate records indicate Li was released later in the day on $20,000 bail. No information was available about Chen's status.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Jacintomarijuana
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us