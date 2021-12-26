COVID-19

Two UC Irvine Men's Basketball Games Called Off Due To COVID-19 Protocols

UC Irvine is next scheduled to play Jan. 6 at UC Davis. 

By City News Service

UC Irvine's men's basketball games against Cal State Northridge and UC Santa Barbara will not be played at this time due to COVID-19 protocols, the university announced Sunday.

The Anteaters were to play host to Cal State Northridge Thursday and UC Santa Barbara Saturday at the Bren Events Center to begin Big West Conference play.

Options for ticket holders will be forthcoming. People with questions regarding tickets are asked to email tickets@uci.edu

UC Irvine is next scheduled to play Jan. 6 at UC Davis. 

The Anteaters' game at Buffalo scheduled for Dec. 21 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the players. Efforts will be made by both schools to agree upon a future date, according to UC Irvine.

UC Irvine has not played since Dec. 19, when it lost to Duquesne, 76-54, at Akron, Ohio.

