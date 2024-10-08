UCLA

Two UCLA students possibly drugged at parties, police say

The UCLA Police Department issued a crime alert, notifying students and staff about "off campus aggravated assault use of drugs."

By Helen Jeong

Authorities Tuesday continued to investigate after two UCLA students said they were drugged at parties last week.

The first victim developed symptoms that may not be related to alcohol after attending three parties along Gayle Avenue on Oct. 3, according to the University of California Police Department. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The second victim was at a party on the 600 block of Gayle Avenue on Oct. 5 and was handed a drink, which later led to the symptoms that may not be from alcohol or marijuana, police said.

Exposition Park 8 hours ago

Man breaks into apartment in Exposition Park near USC

UCLA Jul 5

UCLA student sexually assaulted in dorm; assailant on the loose

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

According to a UCLA Police Department crime alert issued Monday, the case was classified as "off campus aggravated assault use of drugs'' and the locations were listed as the 500 block and the 600 block of Gayley Avenue.

Both victims received medical treatments at the emergency room.

No suspect descriptions were available as of Monday.

This article tagged under:

UCLA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us