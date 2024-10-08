Two UCLA students possibly drugged at parties, police say

Authorities Tuesday continued to investigate after two UCLA students said they were drugged at parties last week.

The first victim developed symptoms that may not be related to alcohol after attending three parties along Gayle Avenue on Oct. 3, according to the University of California Police Department.

The second victim was at a party on the 600 block of Gayle Avenue on Oct. 5 and was handed a drink, which later led to the symptoms that may not be from alcohol or marijuana, police said.

According to a UCLA Police Department crime alert issued Monday, the case was classified as "off campus aggravated assault use of drugs'' and the locations were listed as the 500 block and the 600 block of Gayley Avenue.

Both victims received medical treatments at the emergency room.

No suspect descriptions were available as of Monday.