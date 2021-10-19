Two Weeks Later, That Foul Odor is Still in Carson

The foul smell that has been emanating from the Dominguez Channel in Carson is still present, and has been for over two weeks.

It's now gotten so bad that more than 200 residents are staying in hotels outside the city, according to the mayor. Another 140 are on hotel waitlists.

Carson leaders want Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency to help deal with the rotten-egg stench.

"I feel like it's getting worse, kinda," said Chris Masancay, who lives and works in Carson.

A boba shop manager, Masancay says he sprays Febreze each morning — only for the smell to come creeping back.

"It gets pretty bad, the smell," he said. "At one point, I couldn't really take it."

Officials say the odor is caused by rotting organic waste material drying out after low tide and producing hydrogen sulfide.

A strong, foul odor in the city of Carson has residents wondering what the smell is and if it’s dangerous. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on October 9, 2021.

Those who live near the Dominguez Channel, the source of the smell, had hoped for some relief by now.

Since Friday, LA County Public Works crews have been trying to neutralize the odor by spraying a solution along the channel. But that solution isn't working fast enough, as some residents said Monday night that the smell was just as strong as before.

"The house is just real bad," said Luis Carcamo, another Carson resident. "Like someone just used the bathroom and just left it there. I'm like, no way."

Public Works went door to door on Sunday night, offering air filters or hotel rooms to families most affected.

For some residents, the decision was easy.

"On Friday they ended up calling," said Paola Alvarez, one of the residents who left the area. "Friday night you guys are going to be relocated [to] Long Beach."

"We’ll take it, we don’t want to be here," she said. "We don’t want to have to go back and forth with the girls."

The Sernas chose the air filters for now, but they may soon be joining the 200 or so residents now staying in hotel rooms outside the area, courtesy of the city and county.

"It’s definitely on the table," said Alex Serna. "We are tolerating it for now, but there’s certainly nights where it’s really really bad."

And that's not just because the smell is unpleasant — it's also caused health issues.

"I called my doctor, I’m having really sharp pain," said Alyna Serna. "She’s like, 'You are in Carson, so.'"

Alyna Serna says her doctor prescribed antibiotics and an inhaler for inflammation in her lungs.

Carson has already declared the odor a public nuisance, but leaders are calling for a state of emergency declaration from the governor.

"We're looking for long term," said Lula Davis-Holmes. "We don’t want this to occur in our city again. It's affected the quality of life for our residents."

County officials said crews would return Tuesday to continue installing bubblers, which are supposed to help get oxygen into the channel. But they said it could take three to five days to notice, and smell, the difference.