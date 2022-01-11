Baldwin Park

Two Women Dead After House Fire in Baldwin Park

Both women were found unresponsive inside the home when officers arrived, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A house fire in Baldwin Park on Monday night left two women dead in their homes and a third hospitalized.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are now investigating the incident.

Around 8:55 p.m. Monday night, Baldwin Park police officers responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of Clark Street.

The two women were found unresponsive inside the home when officers arrived, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their cause of death has not yet been determined through autopsy.

The cause of the fire is also not yet known. The LAFD is investigating to see whether arson was involved, or whether the fire was started accidentally.

No other information has been made available.

