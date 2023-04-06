Deadly Crash

2 Women Dead in Rollover Crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

Authorities said one of the victims was struck by another car on the freeway.

By City News Service and Helen Jeong

Two women were killed after being ejected from a car in a solo-vehicle crash on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 1:40 a.m. near the Slauson exit where they found the vehicle on its side, according to CHP Officer Roberto Gomez.

The four-door Nissan sedan was going at a high speed at the time of the crash, according to the CHP. Then it veered off the freeway and slammed into a freeway embankment before hitting a tree and rolling down.

One of the two women ejected from the car was also struck by another car that was traveling south. The driver of that car stopped and called 911.

The victims died at the scene.

Traffic was backed up along the freeway as officers tried to clear the debris and complete the investigation. Lanes reopened at about 6:30 a.m.

