Two Workers Burned in Gas Explosion Inside Lake Elsinore's Diamond Stadium

Two contracted workers in the Lake Elsinore Storm's clubhouse were burned in a natural gas explosion at Diamond Stadium today that prompted postponements of games Friday and Saturday.

The blast occurred about 4:20 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine crews and other units were sent to the location and found the two victims suffering from moderate burns to different parts of their bodies.

Firefighters initially requested a helicopter to transport the patients but decided it would be faster to send them by ambulance to nearby Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.

“While no players were involved, our thoughts and prayers go out to the contracted workers who were injured,'' according to a statement from the San Diego Padres, the Storm's parent club. “We will be providing assistance to the Storm and those affected by the incident, and we will provide updates on their game schedule when appropriate.”

The Storm was scheduled to face the Inland Empire 66ers Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series that was to include a ``Halfway to Halloween'' promotion with Halloween decorations throughout the concourse, balloon artists, face painters, carnival snacks, trick or treating at concession stands.

Crews were investigating the cause of the explosion, which did not ignite a fire. SoCal Gas Co. technicians were also summoned to assist.

There was no immediate word on whether the blast was a result of faulty equipment or a ruptured gas line.