Two Wounded in Huntington Beach Shootings

At least two suspects are in custody Wednesday in connection with a double shooting in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach Police officers were called at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday to Walnut Avenue and Third Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds, said Jennifer Carey, a police spokeswoman.

Soon after the shooting, police stopped a vehicle and reported "some of the individuals in the vehicle might be associated with the shootings," Carey told City News Service.

At least two suspects were arrested but Carey could not confirm how many.

The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details were available and the case is under investigation, Carey said.