Huntington Beach

Two Wounded in Huntington Beach Shootings

The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

By City News Service

PORTADA CRIMEN IMAGEN GENERAL

At least two suspects are in custody Wednesday in connection with a double shooting in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach Police officers were called at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday to Walnut Avenue and Third Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds, said Jennifer Carey, a police spokeswoman.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Soon after the shooting, police stopped a vehicle and reported "some of the individuals in the vehicle might be associated with the shootings," Carey told City News Service.

Long Beach 19 hours ago

Family of Mona Rodriguez Calls for Charges Against Long Beach School Officer Who Shot Her

105 freeway 23 hours ago

Murder Suspect Killed in Freeway Standoff and Shooting in Paramount

At least two suspects were arrested but Carey could not confirm how many.

The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details were available and the case is under investigation, Carey said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beachshootings
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us