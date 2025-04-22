U-Haul truck crashes into apartment complex in Orange

A U-Haul truck crashed through an apartment complex in the city of Orange early Tuesday.

The crash happened at Lincoln and Palm avenues at around 2:30 a.m.

It appears the truck drove onto the sidewalk, crashed through some trees and then landed in someone’s living room.

Video showed the front end of the truck inside a living room with debris around the area.

No injuries have been reported. It was not clear what led to the crash.