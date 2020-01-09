U.S. Census Bureau Hosting Hiring Event in Commerce

The U.S. Census Bureau announced it has thousands of part-time positions available for the 2020 Census, and it will hold a hiring event on Friday, Jan. 10, in hopes of filling those vacancies.

Organizers said the goal is to hire temporary census workers, office personnel and more.

In the spring, census takers will knock on doors to follow up with households that have not responded to the census questionnaire.

“Census taker positions are high-paying jobs with flexible hours. It's the perfect opportunity for students, retirees, part-time workers, and everyone looking to earn extra income,” a news release read.

In the LA area, the pay rate is $21-$23 an hour for supervisory and non-supervisory positions, according to the Census Bureau.

The hiring event, which will feature information on available jobs and the duties of each position, is scheduled to take place at the following time and place:

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

10 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

2020 Census Office

6013 Randolph St., Commerce, CA 90040

Interested applicants who are not able to attend can still apply for a census taker job by clicking here.

Additional information is also available by contacting the Census Bureau at 1-855-JOB-2020 or the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.