U.S. citizen detained by federal agents in Hollywood recounts experience

A U.S. citizen who was one of at least two dozen people detained by federal agents near a Home Depot in Hollywood said the officers assaulted him during the process.

Job Garcia was released from custody on Friday after he was detained during an immigration raid in the 5600 block of Sunset Boulevard on Thursday. Video from the operation showed armed agents detaining several people near the store.

Garcia said he was filming the raid when he witnessed what was happening. According to him, the agents did not ask about the legal status of those whom they detained.

“They were just grabbing him without asking him for any identification,” Garcia said. “They weren’t asking him if he’s a U.S. citizen, they were just assuming because they were this particular skin color, that they were undocumented.”

At some point, the agents turned their attention to Garcia and placed him under custody.

“The ICE agent lunged at me, put his hands on me and I reactionary just pushed him out of the way and he got behind me, tackled me,” he said.

Garcia was released without charges. The man’s brother, Elias Garcia, said he was in the area for a work order.

Newly released video shows several people being detained by federal agents outside a Home Depot in Hollywood. Camilla Rambaldi reports for NBC4 at 3 p.m. on June 19, 2025.

"I’m very upset. I’m very fired up, too," Elias said. "He was just here to do a delivery, pick up a delivery to take to a customer, but he wasn’t able to do that because he got detained. I’m not sure the exact reasons for that."

It’s unclear how many people in total were taken into custody during that operation, but Garcia alleged the agents boasted about detaining 31 people. Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said those detained are largely day laborers looking for work.

Following the raid, the Department of Homeland Security released this statement:

“DHS and its components continue to enforce the law every day in greater Los Angeles and throughout the country even in the face of danger. Under the Trump Administration, 75% of illegal aliens arrested by ICE are either convicted criminals or pending charges against them," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "During today’s operations, an individual rammed his vehicle into law enforcement vehicle. CBP Agents were also assaulted during the operation and verbally harassed CBP agents. Despite this, CBP arrested 30 illegal aliens in Hollywood, California, and 9 illegal aliens in San Fernando and Pacoima, California."