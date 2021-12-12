Cruise Ship

U.S. Coast Guard Has Suspended Search For Woman Overboard on Carnival Cruise

The Coast Guard concluded its search after over 31 hours spent looking for the woman, who fell overboard around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

By Staff Reports

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Mexico early Saturday morning. She was not found.

"After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending
additional information,'' the USCG announced on Twitter at 10:36 a.m. Sunday.

Security camera footage captured the woman, believed to be in her 20s, falling overboard around 3:30 a.m. The incident was reported 35 miles off the Mexican coast, near Ensenada.

That ship, the Carnival Miracle, docked in the Carnival Cruise terminal in Long Beach on Sunday morning.

Another passenger, Josh Zufelt, said passengers were awoken around 3:15 a.m. by an announcement on the ship's PA system: "Man Overboard."

According to Zufelt, rescue efforts began shortly after.

The Southern California U.S. Coast Guard announced on Twitter on Saturday that they were working to locate the woman, alongside a USCG helicopter crew based in San Diego and the Mexican navy.

