U.S. Postal Inspection Service Offers $50,000 For Suspects Who Robbed Carrier

By City News Service

Getty Images

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 15: A U.S. Postal Service mailbox stands on November 15, 2012 in Miami, Florida.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a $50,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a letter carrier in Woodland Hills.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 22700 block of Del Valle Street near the Ventura (101) Freeway, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Information about the robbery was not released.

The suspects were last seen in a 2007-10 white GMC Yukon with tinted windows, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported. The first suspect is described as Hispanic, in his early-to-mid-30s, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which did not provide a description for the second suspect.

Photos were circulated of the suspects' vehicle, as well as an image of one of the suspects and a sketch of the other suspect.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service encouraged anyone with information about the case to call 1-877-876-2455, ask for law enforcement, and refer to Case No. 2992816-ROBB.

