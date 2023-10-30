Uber driver in Long Beach crash pleads not guilty to murder charge

A Los Angeles man pleaded not guilty on Monday to a murder charge after law enforcement say he plowed into a group of pedestrians in Long Beach earlier this month, killing one of them.

Khalid Yagobbi is accused of running a red light and driving into a group of pedestrians, leaving 60-year-old Romelia Cuarenta-Aguilar and multiple others hospitalized.

The 46-year-old man was reportedly driving for Uber and had a passenger in the car with him at the time of the crash, according to a prosecutor at an earlier arraignment.

"We are shocked by the details of this unthinkable tragedy," Uber said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Romelia Aguilar's loved ones during this painful time, and we hope all those injured make a swift recovery. We are committed to assisting law enforcement however we can as they continue to investigate."

Yagobbi's driver's access to the platform was removed when the crash was reported to Uber, the company said.

The defendant was originally charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter but prosecutors filed an amended complaint, charging him with four additional felony counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was released on Oct. 19 after his bail was set to $50,000 but was later taken back into custody after his bail was increased to $6 million due to the added charges.

As the investigation on the motive continues, Long Beach Police stated that "there is no indication that this incident was an act of terror nor associated with the current violence in Israel"

Yagobbi is set to return to court on Dec. 5, where a later date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.