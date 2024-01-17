Uber Eats delivery driver carjacked on the job in Mid-Wilshire

A delivery driver was chased and carjacked in the Mid-Wilshire area over the weekend, losing not only his car but also important documents including his passport and work authorization documents.

Alin Hernandez is wondering what he can do now after at least two armed men stole his vehicle. The carjacking happened Sunday night near Olympic and Plymouth Boulevards while Hernandez was making a delivery as an Uber Eats driver.

“I thought, ‘They’re coming for me,’” Hernandez told NBC4 in Spanish.

The victim recalls another vehicle cut him off in traffic and began to follow him after he made a delivery for Uber Eats. Hernandez said the men who wore masks, chased him for about a mile and a half and then they finally caught up to him, they jumped out of the car.

“They ordered me to get out of my car,” he said.

The thieves then took off with Hernandez’s vehicle, which was carrying his wallet, passport and work authorization documents. He adds that he came to the U.S. from Nicaragua in 2021 and assumed his home country was more dangerous than the U.S., but he had never been carjacked there.

Uber said in a statement that it reached out to Hernandez and is “continuing to look into this incident.”

“We’re deeply alarmed by what this driver experienced,” the company’s statement read. “We’re in contact with the driver and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”