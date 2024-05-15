Irvine

UC Irvine issues alert after pro-Palestinian protest escalates on campus

No classes are currently in session.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The University of California in Irvine sent out an alert advising students to avoid the area after a pro-Palestinian protest on campus escalated Wednesday.

According to campus police, 200 protesters closed off the Physical Science Lecture Hall, prompting the closure of the area surrounding the encampment.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"zotALERT: Protest has escalated near Physical Science Quad. Avoid the area. If you are in the area shelter in place for your safety until further notice," UCI said in a post on their Instagram story.

No classes are currently in session and there are no classes planned for the day, campus police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Campus police requested help from law enforcement, but Irvine police said this incident is up to the campus to handle and said they are at specific perimeter spots to assist.

Buildings adjacent to the lecture hall have also been placed on locked down.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Irvine
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us