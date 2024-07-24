UC Irvine's summer program preps girls for medical careers

Dozens of high school girls are getting a jump start in their medical careers by shadowing doctors and simulating surgeries thanks to a summer program hosted by the University of California Irvine.

The Summer Health Experience (SHE) program welcomed 35 girls between the ages of 15 to 18 to learn more about working in medical facilities at the UCI Medical Center. Participants were selected out of more than 300 applicants for the week-long training.

“I think the idea of saving others, whether it’s life or lifestyle, is just so valuable to me,” said Elyse Mills, who’s in the program.

The program is in its 10th year and was founded by Dr. Nimisha Parekh, a gastroenterologist whose inspiration to make a change in the medical field is what pushed her to create SHE.

“For myself, I think it’s really exciting,” Dr. Parekh said of her program. “When I started here, I was the only female provider, so it was really challenging. I think as the years go by, I see our group is growing, more women; it’s really exciting.”

The doctor said she’s been happy to see the program inspire aspiring, female medical workers.

“It’s exciting to see that more women are interested and I can be a role model for them and mentor,” she said.

The program allows participants to shadow a wide range of professionals from pharmacists, researchers, social workers and more. It aims to show them professional opportunities that go beyond doctor’s offices by provided a career panel from several related professions.