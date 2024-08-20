University of California

UC president orders campus-wide encampment ban

The UC president said each university must protect free expression and the rights of all UC community members.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The president of the University of California directed the leaders of the UCLA and nine other campuses to enforce a ban on encampments and face masks during protests in a letter released Monday.

"As the 2024-25 academic year begins on our campuses over the next few days and weeks, I want to share a few updates about our work this summer to ensure a safe, inclusive campus climate that fosters a free exchange of ideas across the University of California," UC president Michael V. Drake said in the letter.

"We make every effort to nurture free expression, and we provide countless opportunities and venues for our students, faculty, other academic appointees, and staff to safely and lawfully share their diverse viewpoints and beliefs. While the vast majority of protests held on our campuses are peaceful and nonviolent, some of the activities we saw this past year were not."

The message comes as the UC system prepares for a new academic year and tries to prevent more protests like the ones at UCLA in the spring.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that the university has an obligation to prevent anti-semetic zones after encampments barred Jewish students and faculty from accessing critical parts of campus.

