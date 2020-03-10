UC Riverside Suspending In-Person Instruction Through April Due to Coronavirus Fears

In-person instruction is being suspended through early April and final exams will not be held in person, the University of California at Riverside announced Tuesday.

Instructors are planning on teaching the spring quarter online, the school said in a statement.

There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 within the UC Riverside community, the school said in a statement.

The school announced the following changes to instruction.

Winter quarter final exams will not be held in person. Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if any, will be offered in place of in-person exams (for example: take home, online, or other alternative format).

Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if any, will be offered in place of in-person exams (for example: take home, online, or other alternative format). Instructors should plan to teach spring quarter courses fully online through April 3, 2020, and prepare to continue online instruction through the remainder of the quarter, as needed. This is a precautionary measure that is being announced early to provide instructors with as much time as possible to prepare. Academic Senate further wishes to emphasize that faculty will retain ownership and control of their online instructional materials.

This is a precautionary measure that is being announced early to provide instructors with as much time as possible to prepare. Academic Senate further wishes to emphasize that faculty will retain ownership and control of their online instructional materials. Students living on-campus may elect to return home through April 3, 2020. With final exams and early spring quarter instruction moving online, students may choose to return to their permanent place of residence or decide to remain in on-campus housing, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures will be in place. We ask all students to make the choice that is best for their own personal situations, while considering whether they have adequate access to the internet, computers, and textbooks to continue their studies effectively in an online environment.

#COVID19 update: In-person instruction at #UCRiverside will be suspended through April 3, 2020. Read more about campus operations related to #coronavirus and final exams here. https://t.co/ssDRwd06Sz — UC Riverside (@UCRiverside) March 10, 2020

Although instruction is being suspended, campus buildings will remain open, and most campus operations will continue, the school said.