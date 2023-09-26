UC Riverside unveils $100 million new education building

The University of California, Riverside's School of Medicine is celebrating an achievement that aims to shape the future of medical education.

With the completion of the School of Medicine Education Building II, UCR is marking its 10th anniversary with a significant expansion that will cater to the increasing demand for healthcare professionals.

“To me, it's like an emphasis on how UCR cares for its students and listens to feedback. We've definitely needed this building” said Sophia Potalivo, a 19-year-old medical student who expressed her excitement about the new building.

“This school was created to produce more physicians in the Inland Empire, which is a medically underserved region,” says Manbier Sandhu, a School of Medicine student, who grew up in the Inland Empire, and plans to return to the area after graduation. “Eventually, I'd like to come back and work in this area because I just love our patient base and population. I've had excellent experiences in medicine here, and I want to continue that.”

The building's architecture is designed to promote collaboration and strengthen the sense of community among students and faculty. The School of Medicine Education Building II at UC Riverside is committed to advancing medical education. As this new building opens, it sets a high standard for medical education nationwide.