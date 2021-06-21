uc irvine

UCI Study: Drought, Climate Change Helping to Kill Off Plant Species

"They're absolutely on the brink," said one scientist.

By City News Service

Joshua Tree Mohave Desert
Getty Images

UC Irvine scientists conclude in a study released Monday that climate change is contributing to the dying-off of plant species.

The researchers, who focused on 5,000 square miles surrounding Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, found that from 1984 through 2017, vegetation in the deserts declined by about 35% and 13% in the mountains, according to the study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Plants are dying and nothing's replacing them," said Stijn Hantson, a project scientist in UCI's Department of Earth System Science and the study's lead author. "It looks to be a striking loss for shrubs."

The drought conditions and rising temperatures appear to be contributing to the decline in vegetation cover in the deserts, the researchers found.

Angeles National Forest Jun 16

Fire Danger Level Raised to ‘Very High' in Angeles National Forest

california drought Jun 16

California Farmers Told Drought Could Cut Off Their Water

california drought Jun 10

Map: See Updated Drought Conditions in California

The scientists had hoped that desert plants would have a better chance of surviving climate change, but noted in the study that the plants are already on the edge of habitable conditions so any change in the environment will likely be too much.

"They're absolutely on the brink," Hantson said.

The UCI study mirrors previous field studies in the southwest with some species vanishing.

Conditions in the mountains for pines and oaks are better due to more rain, according to the study for which Landsat satellite data was used.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

uc irvineclimate changedroughtdesert
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us