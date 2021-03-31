UCLA

Couches Burned and Fireworks Ignited as UCLA Students Celebrate the Final Four-Bound Bruins

UCLA's win over Michigan punched the Bruins' ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time since 2008.

By City News Service

UCLA students took to the rooftops and streets around campus Tuesday night to celebrate the Bruins reaching the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time since 2008.

Couches were pulled out into streets and set on fire in the school's fraternity row and a large crowd of students gathered on top of a dormitory building near Strathmore Place and Landfair Avenue to honor UCLA's 51-49 victory over top-seeded Michigan in the East Regional final

Fireworks were also set off and Los Angeles Fire Department crews extinguished the burning couches.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were nearby, monitoring the situation, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the department's Media Relations Division.

