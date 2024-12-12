UCLA former police chief John Thomas leaves the department

John Thomas, UCLA’s former chief of police has departed from the school’s police department.

In a post on X Wednesday night, the UCLA Police Department said Dec. 10 was Thomas' last day with the university.

He had been criticized for his oversight of the pro-Palestinian protests on the UCLA campus in Spring.

December 10, 2024, was former UCLA Police Chief John Thomas’ last day with UCLA and the UCLA Police Department. UCLA Police Captain Scott Scheffler will serve as interim police chief until a permanent chief is selected. pic.twitter.com/tycsOgTx9L — UCLA Police Department (@UCPDLA) December 12, 2024

UCLA said that the current interim chief Scott Scheffler will continue with the role until they choose another permanent police chief.

"It is my hope that the officers you see on campus and the surrounding community, along with our support staff behind the scenes, will provide outstanding customer service. The police department also supports two student operated programs that date back to the 1970’s," Scheffler said in a statement on UCLA's website.