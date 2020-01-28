UCLA

UCLA Gets $30M Donation to Renovate Psychology Building

Of the total amount, $10 million will go toward creating an endowment that will provide faculty and student support and fund ongoing infrastructure needs, the statement said.

By City News Service

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

A view of the facade of Royce Hall with students walking on the grounds of the UCLA College Campus. (Photo by Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The University of California, Los Angeles has received a $30 million donation to support a major renovation of the building that houses its psychology department, the school announced Tuesday.

The gift from the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation is the second largest in the history of the UCLA College’s life sciences division, the university said.

In recognition of the donation, the building known for decades as Psychology Tower has been re-named Pritzker Hall.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kobe Bryant 5 mins ago

The Feeling’s Mutual: Kobe Bryant’s Appreciation for His Hispanic Fans

Riverside County 29 mins ago

Riverside County Forms New Homeless Committee

The money will position UCLA Psychology for “decades of trailblazing research and exceptional teaching,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block in a statement.

The tower was designed by Los Angeles architect Paul Revere Williams and completed in 1967. Work on seismic upgrades began in 2018 and the full renovation is expected to be completed this year.

Of the total amount, $10 million will go toward creating an endowment that will provide faculty and student support and fund ongoing infrastructure needs, the statement said.

The Pritzker Family Foundation has given many financial gifts to UCLA over the years, including $15 million to the university's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability in 2013.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

UCLA
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us