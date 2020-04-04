UCLA Reports 5 New Cases of Coronavirus, Total Rises to 12

The total number of UCLA staff and students diagnosed with coronavirus stood at 12 Saturday after five more cases were reported since the beginning of the month.

A campus employee and a student who lives in off-campus, non- university-owned housing were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a statement from the university posted on its website.

The employee has not worked on campus since March 18 and the student has not been on campus since March 13, the statement said.

On Thursday, a staff member who has not worked on campus since March 10 was confirmed positive for the virus and two students, both of whom live in off-campus, non-university-owned housing and have not been on campus since March 10 and March 14, respectively, were diagnosed positive on Wednesday, the school said.

Anyone within the campus community that may have been in close contact with any of the infected individuals will be notified if they need to be isolated or tested, the university said.

The school added the increased availability of testing will reveal more cases on campus and in the community.