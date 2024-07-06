UCLA student sexually assaulted in dorm; assailant on the loose

Law enforcement is searching for the man who sexually assaulted a UCLA student in her dorm overnight, the university said in an alert sent to its community.

The UCLA Police Department issued a crime alert to its students regarding the attack, which took place just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. In the alert, campus police said the student was in bed when a man entered her dorm in the Saxon Suites and then sexually assaulted her.

Following the attack, the assailant left the dorm in an unknown direction. It is unclear how he gained entry to the dormitory.

Police described the man as being in his 30s, having a heavy-set build and a curly beard. He wore all black and a beanie at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact UCLAPD at 310-825-1491.