UCLA Study: Stress at Work, Home Increases Risk of Depression in U.S. Workers

Stress at work and at home are found to be linked to major depressive episodes and may have different effects on men and women, according to a study led by UCLA researchers.

"A person's situation at home may impact their experience of stress at work, and vice versa," said Wendie Robbins, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of environmental health sciences and a co-author of the study published in the August edition of the Journal of Psychosomatic Research.

Robbins, an RN who also teaches at the UCLA School of Nursing, said the findings demonstrate a role of familial stressors in mental health among working families, and helps to clarify previous findings regarding sex differences in associations of job strain and depression.

The researchers said that in studies of work stress, it is important to consider the impact of cross-over stress between work and home.

"The objective of our study was to assess how psychosocial stressors such as job strain and family strain might affect mental health,'' said Timothy Matthews, a doctoral student in Environmental Health Sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and first author of the study.

"Job strain has been found to be consistently related to mental health conditions such as depression, but much less is known about how job strain might affect men and women differently — there has been conflicting evidence regarding this issue,'' he said.

Using data collected over nine years among a national sample of 1,581 U.S. workers in good mental health at baseline, the study found that family strain was associated with a one and half times higher risk of a major depressive episode in both men and women.

Job strain was associated with a more than twofold elevated risk of major depressive episode for men, whereas job strain did not show significant effect in women, according to the research team, which included scholars from the universities of Lausanne and Zurich in Switzerland.

"These findings have implications for the design and implementation of workplace stress reduction interventions and health promotion programs targeting workers' mental health," said Dr. Jian Li, also a professor in the Fielding School of Public Health and School of Nursing, and senior author of the study.

"Interventions may be more effective if they consider factors outside of the workplace, such as sex roles and the family environment at home," Li said.