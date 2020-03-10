UCLA Suspends In-Person Classes, Offers Final Exams Remotely

All in-person classes are being suspended and final exams will be offered remotely, the University of California at Los Angeles announced Tuesday, while all athletic events on the campus will be limited to only essential personnel.

The university said no cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 were confirmed on campus at this time.

"While there are no confirmed cases at UCLA at this time, I believe that it is important for communities to look out for one another and to do what is best for our global and UCLA communities," Chancellor Gene D. Block said in a statement.

The school said it was taking the following steps effective Wednesday, March 11:

Suspend in-person classes wherever possible and transition to online platforms through April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.

Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely. Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if applicable, will be offered without the need to assemble in person (for example, take home, online or other alternative formats).

Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home. University housing will remain open through Spring Break and beyond for those who need it.

Transition over the next few days to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people.

Campus remains open, including housing, hospitals, clinics and research laboratories.

The school said it will provide updates and reevaluate plans as facts change prior to April 10.

In addition, UCLA Athletics announced that, in an abundance of caution, all attendance at home events will be limited to essential personal only until April 10, or until further notice.

"Essential personnel are defined as student-athletes, coaches, team trainers and medical personnel, game officials, operational and administrative staff, and credentialed media members," UCLA Athletics said in a statement.