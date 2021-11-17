COVID-19

UCLA Takes Part in Los Angeles City COVID-19 Memorial

Visit lamayor.org/COVIDMemorial for more information.

By City News Service

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

As part of a citywide effort to honor, support and remember those in Los Angeles who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, UCLA will light up buildings on campus, Royce Hall and Powell Library, as part of a three-day virtual event.

Blue lights will shine on Royce Hall and Powell Library starting Thursday at 5 p.m. as part of the city's "Strength and Love, City of Angels' COVID-19 Memorial" that aims to honor first responders, essential workers, small business owners, community organizers, caregivers, neighbors, and families. The event will also serve as a memorial to those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

COVID-19 Nov 14

COVID Hospitalizations Drop to 600 in Los Angeles County

COVID-19 Oct 12

Los Angeles County Records 8 More COVID Deaths

covid-19 vaccine Aug 14

Los Angeles County Begins Offering 3rd Doses Of COVID Vaccine to Immunocompromised People

The event will continue Friday and Saturday, each night at sundown. On Thursday at 8 p.m., organizers are asking Angelenos to clap in honor of those who responded during the pandemic; on Friday to light a candle to honor those who lost their lives; and on Saturday to wave a flashlight or cell phone light.

Visit lamayor.org/COVIDMemorial for more information.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

COVID-19
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us